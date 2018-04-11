Topic: Commonwealth Games

Down but not completely out - Silver Ferns

By Rahia Timutimu
  • Australia

Tears of frustration from Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant, following her team's 45-54 loss to England this morning.

The defeat makes two losses for NZ at this Commonwealth Games.  This is also the first time England has beaten NZ at the games.

Following this, the team are likely face the favourites of the competition, Australia.

Frustration has hit Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant.

It was also a shock to many NZ fans who attended and exited the stadium astonished.

Defence wasn't an issue for the Ferns, it was the shooting circle where their game suffered.

Maria Folau was the only NZ shooter that made every point count.

The side has three days to recover before the semi-finals.

