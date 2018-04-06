Double-header packed with Māori NRL stars

The teams participating in this weekend's doubleheader at Mt Smart Stadium gathered at Sky City in Auckland today.

Aside from the Māori players in the Warriors, Benji Marshall is another player in the doubleheader.

Marshall is playing like it's 2005 again with the Tigers.

Russel Packer and Malakai Watene-Zelezniak make up the Māori Tigers.

The Bromwich brothers and Brandon Smith are in the Storm, and Te Maire Martin is on the bench for the Cowboys and of course all the players in the Warriors.

This is the first time a doubleheader has been held in New Zealand.

The Wests Tigers have moved their home game to Auckland before the Warriors play the Cowboys.

The first game starts at 5pm followed by the Warriors v Cowboys game. 25,000 people are expected to attend the games tomorrow at Mt Smart.