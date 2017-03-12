Disabled children take to water for Halberg event

Today, many disabled children participated in the Auckland Watersports day at Vector Wero Whitewater Park in Manukau. The event was set up by the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation and the Flight Centre Foundation three years ago which aims to encourage disabled children into water sports.

Not even the rain could discourage these kids from getting into the water

Halberg Disability Foundation advisor Maia Lewis says "Basically, the day is designed to get physically disabled and vision impaired and hearing impaired people into water sports. So today, we're highlighting and trying out rafting, paddle boarding and kayaking."

The initiative is also an opportunity to educate water sports clubs about how to work with disabled participants.

The biggest moments for me is always about the smile the participants have on their faces and the families and having the reward and the enjoyment about being involved as well. It's not just about the individual who is disabled, it's making sure that their family can be included too,” says Lewis.

Up until today, most of the children like Matakorama Waipouri, who turned up with her sisters, had never set foot on a kayak, or a paddleboard.

Matakorama was excited at the opportunity to get into the water along with the other children and was happy for the new experiences gained, “Learning how to participate in everything. And learning how to use those different ways to use the paddles, and try not to fall off the boat.”

There are many reasons that disabled children don’t get the opportunity to get into the water with a lack of suitable equipment being one. Lewis and many others from the Halberg Disability Foundation are instrumental in providing the necessities to clubs.

There is some adaptive equipment for example on the paddleboard, we've got an adaptive seat that they can use. We can put a beach chair onto a giant paddleboard for those with higher needs," says Lewis.

Matakorama also has sound advice to fellow disabled children wishing to participate in water sports.in which she says you have to overcome the obstacles, “

Don't be nervous, and don’t be shy. Just try and be confident and don't let yourself down, don't give up.”