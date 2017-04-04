Diamondblacks want more international games

Baseball New Zealand is seeking regular international fixtures for the Diamondblacks to improve on their current world ranking. CEO Ryan Flynn believes that as a result of these regular meetings, many players can go on to greener pastures.

First up on their wishlist is Australia. There would be nothing sweeter for Flynn than knocking Australia off their perch, a feeling shared by New Zealanders regardless of the code.

“They've been ahead of us, they figured out baseball and softball years ago. They're 8th in the world, we're 26th. They stand in our way of doing a lot of things. So, Australia is on our radar and we think we'll catch up to them pretty soon,” says Flynn.

As it stands, the only opportunity that the Diamondblacks get to play international opponents is at the World Baseball Classic. Unfortunately, the tournament only happens once every four years.

“The key for us is trying to get our best players together from around the world, but that's forty people- that's a lot of money and we don't have the funding.”

“Our guys need to get together. They're getting better, but they want to play for their country as much as they want to play for themselves.”

Flynn believes that the current crop of Māori players have the potential to go all the way. Regular international games will benefit players like Tukuteihu and Huriwaka Repia, Correze Nepia, son of former Blues and Crusaders rugby prop Kevin Nepia, and Te Wera Bishop, who signed up to the Boston Red Sox in 2011.

“They're all aiming to go to college and/or play professional Baseball in America, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. There's a lot of places you can go unlike some other sports.”

Many of the players that turned up to play at the National Baseball Tournament have the skills to take on international teams.

“It's the best baseball I've seen in this country ever. I mean, the teams were evenly matched, there are a lot of college players, ex pro-players, guys going somewhere with the game. That's good baseball anywhere in the world- I would be proud to showcase that anywhere in the world.”

First up for Baseball New Zealand will be to figure out how to assemble 40 of the best New Zealand players annually.