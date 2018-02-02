Defence key for AB Sevens

Defence will be key for the All Black Sevens as they pursue a maiden title at the World Sevens Series in Hamilton. Captain Tim Mikkelson spoke to Te Kāea today and believes they have a tough pool in the competition.

It's going to take more than attack to win this weekend's World Sevens Series in rainy Hamilton.

Says captain Tim Mikkelson, "We like to build our game on defence, so if it's raining it might help that actually. I think in the rain, you've just got to play the percentages and play a bit of low-risk footy."

While all eyes will be on Argentina late on day one, Captain Tim Mikkelson believes that the French are their biggest threat.

"It's important to start well. They're (France) a team with big boys, and they've got a lot of pace out wide. They play with a lot of flair, they play with a lot of passion."

Despite the expected rain, many of the tournaments 24,000 will be in costume, and ready to party.

Sometimes when we warm up, we have a look around and we have a little laugh to ourselves when you see some people on the fence thinking "how did they come up with that idea?"

A maiden title in Hamilton isn't the only thing that Mikkelson has his eyes set on.

You know this team's goal is to win the Commonwealth Games tournament, but that starts tomorrow with France.

The tournament kicks off at 11am tomorrow, with New Zealand's first game at 1:20pm