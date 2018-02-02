Topic: Sevens

Defence key for AB Sevens

By Eru Paranihi
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Defence will be key for the All Black Sevens as they pursue a maiden title at the World Sevens Series in Hamilton. Captain Tim Mikkelson spoke to Te Kāea today and believes they have a tough pool in the competition.

It's going to take more than attack to win this weekend's World Sevens Series in rainy Hamilton.

Says captain Tim Mikkelson, "We like to build our game on defence, so if it's raining it might help that actually. I think in the rain, you've just got to play the percentages and play a bit of low-risk footy."

While all eyes will be on Argentina late on day one, Captain Tim Mikkelson believes that the French are their biggest threat.

"It's important to start well. They're (France) a team with big boys, and they've got a lot of pace out wide. They play with a lot of flair, they play with a lot of passion."

Despite the expected rain, many of the tournaments 24,000 will be in costume, and ready to party.

Sometimes when we warm up, we have a look around and we have a little laugh to ourselves when you see some people on the fence thinking "how did they come up with that idea?"

 A maiden title in Hamilton isn't the only thing that Mikkelson has his eyes set on.

You know this team's goal is to win the Commonwealth Games tournament, but that starts tomorrow with France.

The tournament kicks off at 11am tomorrow, with New Zealand's first game at 1:20pm

Related stories: Sevens

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community