Topic: Commonwealth Games

David Nyika wants GC medal back

By Rahia Timutimu
  • Auckland
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Heavyweight boxer David Nyika is asking for those accountable for thieving his Commonwealth Games gold medal to come forward after it was stolen from his car in Hamilton a fortnight ago.

Nyika been overcome with emotion since realising the loss of his medal - won recently at the Gold Coast after he beat Australian Jason Whateley in the final.

Nyika said he had the medal in his car because he was often showing it to family and friends, as well as children on visits to schools.

The 22-year-old is pondering a move to turn professional and recently met with Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry.

