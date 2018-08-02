Darts champion proudly displays his Noongar roots

With his heritage etched into his skin, Kyle Anderson is proud that he gets to positively promote his heritage to the world.

Anderson, who has the moniker "The Original", reflecting his indigenous heritage, says he enjoys being able to show the positive aspects of his culture that sometimes get overlooked.

"I like showcasing it, saying 'look we're not just the bad people that we get portrayed in the media'. We are people that do stuff and we look after ourselves. We are proud to show that we are, in a sense, good at what we do."

A proud Noongar man from Perth, he became the first Aboriginal person to win World Series of Darts title last year when he defeated Corey Cadby in the final of the Auckland Darts Masters. He is back to defend that title.

"I think it was 11-10 in the end. Close match all the way."

It was his first time in Auckland, although he has been to Palmerston North previously.

"I enjoyed it last year and hopefully we can go again this year," he says.

Anderson's parents played darts while he was younger and he says he hated it. That changed when he was 9-years-old and his father asked him to fill in one night, "so I did, and that was it. From then on I played and I love the game."

He has lived in England for a few years while he pursues his darts career, although he won't go so far as to say he's 'living the dream'.

His wife and 7-year-old son still live in Rockhampton, Australia. He spends up to 10 months a year away from his family.

He says when he goes home for those two months, "my darts get put to one side, I'm Dad. I'm not Kyle Anderson, darts player, I'm Kyle Anderson, Dad."

It's advice he says he's passed on to players like New Zealand ace Cody Walker, who faced a similar scenario when he spent most of this year in Europe.

"Once you get home, you're Dad. Put the darts away, and that's it. Be Dad."

The world's eight best darts players, and eight Oceanic representatives gathered in Auckland today for the draw for this weekend's event.

Anderson has drawn one of the Māori competitiors, former professional golfer Haupai Puha.

"The Original" says, "I don't know much about the brother."

His good friend Warren Parry, who will also compete this weekend, has told him "Haupai is a bloke to watch out for, so I'll be ready for it and hopefully he's ready for it as well."

The fourth Auckland Darts Classic gets underway tomorrow at Trusts Arena in Henderson.