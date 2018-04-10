A cultural taste for Commonwealth goers

Peoples of the world are not only coming together on the sports field but on the performance stage too.

Last night crowds gathered at Kurrawa Park for a night of cultural celebration.

Kaihaka and Cook Island dancers were amongst the performers.

Gold Coast-based Māori Kaihaka Whakamataku Borell and Ivan Marino say they hope to keep their traditions alive here on the Gold Coast despite living far away from home.

A flashmob haka was also held at the event.

Masses of kaihaka took part in Te Rauparaha's world-famous haka "Ka Mate".