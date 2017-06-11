Crusaders haka leaves former All Black Rico Gear in awe

Former All Black and Crusader, Rico Gear believes that the haka unveiled by his former team could be the start of a new tradition for all Super Ruby teams in New Zealand.

So far, the Blues and the Crusaders have debuted their pre-match rituals, with the Chiefs expected to follow suit.

Gear (Ngāti Porou), who played 40 matches for the Canterbury-based franchise says, “[It is] awesome that a team like the Crusaders can embrace the haka, and it sounds like it could be the start of something that each of the teams use and have to build their culture so they can use to represent their area.”

The haka, called Tākina Te Kawa, was composed by Ruawhitu Pokaia with contributions from current Māori players Tim Bateman (Ngāi Tahu) and Sean Wainui (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki).

Wainui also lead the haka, and was flanked by Bateman, Israel Dagg (Ngāti Kahungunu), and Cody Taylor (Ngāti Raukawa, Muaūpoko).

“I got a bit of a fright. I was having a bit of a feed, and then I seen my whanaunga (relation) was leading it for them, and I thought man!”

Gear is in the country for a conference and will catch both the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks in action against the Lions.