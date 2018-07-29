Crusaders and Lions Final in Super Rugby Championship

The Super Rugby Semi-finals saw the Crusaders take on the Hurricanes at home in a match that looked like a Crusaders final was in the bag from the kickoff. A classy Crusaders side had the canes shut out within the first half hour of the match to guarantee themselves a home final.

The home crowd roared as the Crusaders charged their way to yet another Super Rugby final taking out the Hurricanes 30 - 12. 'We concentrated all week on us. proud of the boys they did exactly what they said they'd do.' says Crusaders captain, Sam Whitelock

Critical thinking and brick wall defence made the difference for the home side. 'Defence reveals what the team means to ya and the boys worked hard for each other' says Whitelock

Richie Mo'unga was unstoppable and dominated the game with every touch of the ball, putting 2 tries up for the red and black.

Game 2 in the semis series Lion vs The NSW Warratahs, the South African team came back from a slow start

Taking out the Aussie side 44-26 to secure the Lions a spot in their 3rd consecutive final.

'A massive opportunity for us. A great place to play in Christchurch. No better place to play, against New Zealand opposition' says Lions captain, Whiteley

The Lions will be looking to dominate in the forwards. 'If you can dominate up front, can give good ball to the back then we can put points on the board. It's going to be a massive forward battle Crusaders have a very strong pack' - Whiteley

The Lions will take on the Crusaders on Saturday night at Rugy League Park to see who will come out on top.