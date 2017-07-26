Cruden not done yet

Chiefs first five Aaron Cruden isn't ready to call this weekend's semi-final his last. The team was preparing for Saturday nights Semi Final clash against the Crusaders, at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Today, Cruden reflected on a successful career in a Chiefs Jersey, that includes two Super Rugby titles.

“Obviously I think the back to back championships in 2012, and 2013 will have to be up there.”

“Also, a highlight has been the development of so many young players,” says Cruden.

Back from South Africa, the team needs no reminding that this could be the last match for many, including Cruden.

Damian McKenzie, who slotted in at First Five Eight for parts of the training says, “It's good to be home from Africa. Back training with the boys who have been back home doing the mahi (work).”

“We’re coming up against a Crusaders who are sorta rolling and on a pretty hot streak,” says Cruden.

Coach Dave Rennie was influential in luring Cruden to the Chiefs. Their relationship goes back to when the two were at Manawatu.

“The biggest thing I'll miss about Aaron is not just what he does on the field, but it's his tactical brain,” says Rennie.

If the Chiefs manage to get up against the Crusaders, traveling to South Africa over Wellington is a tough task.

“Having to go back to South Africa obviously you clock up a few more air traveler points. If you just go down the road to Wellington, we know that’s gonna be a massive test as well.”

Win or lose, Aaron Cruden will reflect on a successful career that has seen one World Cup trophy, two Super Rugby titles, and a player of the tournament award at the Under-20 World Cup.