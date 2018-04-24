CrossFit pair top teen ranks

The country's two top teen CrossFit talents hail from Gisborne.

Tuteari Te Rauna-Lamont is currently number one in Australasia while his training partner Kitini Taihuka holds Australasia's second place position.

Maintaining the top two CrossFit positions in Australiasia is no easy feat for these two 15-year-old boys who train at CrossFit 4010.

"No-one would think that two boys from a little town would make it this far in the world," says Kitini Taihuka.

"Probably the most crucial time of the year is Christmas for us- Christmas and over the summer- so when all of the other kids are out playing or just chilling, these guys are in the gym over the summer really putting in the work," explains their coach Darryn White.

Tuteari made his debut at the CrossFit Games in America last year, coming away with 10th place, but this year he wants a podium finish.

"It's going to be way more serious than last year. Last year was like getting the feel of it and cause we're the older dogs towards the end of this age group so it's going to be do or die really," says Tuteari Te Rauna-Lamont.

The boys are highly ranked, Kitini currently has a 26th world placing while Tuteari is currently holding the 3rd place position on the global table for their age group.

"You can definitely do it as a career and outside of school," says White, "They can get sponsored for their gears, sponsor their coaching and earn a bit of money along the way".

Only the top 20 overall will be invited to the CrossFit Games and the boys will find out shortly if they've made it in or not.