Crossfit Games inspiring healthier lifestyles

It's one of the world's fastest growing fitness phenomenons. The Reebok CrossFit Games 2017 aims to seek the fittest person in the world and it's inspiring communities including here in the South Pacific into healthier lifestyles.

This is no ordinary gym class, these CrossFit members are competing in one of the world's largest fitness games.

Logan Wikitera-Brown says, “It's a competition for peoples of all backgrounds and fitness levels. Mums, dads, aunties, uncles, young and old can participate.”

These athletes and over 340,000 others across the globe are undergoing five weeks of gruelling work outs with their results being matched against each other on a worldwide leader board sieving out the fittest athlete amongst them.

Wikitera-Brown says, “It's exciting to see where you sit on the world scale. One of our athletes is in the Top 17 of the Pacific so it's a real boost for our community gym.”

The Games are made of three stages beginning with this first stage, the Open, with the end goal of earning a top placing to enter the regionals and the worlds.

“The most important thing is the community and family aspect as it encourages and keeps people motivated. Some people gun to make the top placings, for others it's just as good to complete it,” says Wikitera-Brown.

Logan says whilst not all compete to make the worlds, it's life-changing competition.

Wikitera-Brown says, “I’ve been doing this for five years so it’s been really good for the body.”