Counties Manukau wins Bombay Challenge

The Bombay Challenge is a softball competition between teams from Counties Manukau and Waikato and has been held for over 20 years.

Four different grades compete, starting with the Under 15’s and 17’s to Masters and Opens.

Prince Edward Park in Papakura was flooded with people attending the competition on Sunday 17th December.

Rawiri Toia from Waikato Softball says it’s more than just a competition, “it's about coming together as one before the Nationals are held next year in January. It may be a big contest on the pitch but it's also about uniting together under this sport that we love.”

The hosts of this year’s Bombay Challenge Counties Manukau will hold the trophy for another year.

Next year the annual competition between the two sides will be hosted by Waikato, held at Resthills Park, in Hamilton.