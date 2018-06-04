Counties Manukau win Women's Rugby League

Despite the weather, the national Women's rugby league tournament went ahead over the weekend. Counties Manukau are the champions again, defeating Akarana in the final.

It was three days of action on the field, and the players are now able to relax.

Leearna Nēpia of Whanganui Iwi, and Tuwharetoa who played for the Wellington Orcas says there were some hard battles on the field, and although there were some ups and downs they've done what they set out to do.

Rugby League expert Rusty Matua says that over the three-day tournament the cream has again risen to the top. "Both Counties and Akarana have been very strong this weekend and as expected here in the grand final," he said.

Although Canterbury clawed their way to 3rd, Matua has concerns about the overall quality of the women's game in the country. But he has a solution, "getting out to our grassroots and supporting our people who run the game. Supporting our clubs and our coaches, our managers especially our tamariki because they're the future of our game."

Counties Manukau are this year's champions with a 14-4 victory over Akarana in the final.

