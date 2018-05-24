Corey Webster coming home

Days after announcing the return of Tai Wesley, the NZ Breakers has again signed a former Breaker.

Corey Webster will return to the club after a year playing in Israel and China.

Coach Kevin Braswell always had his eye on Webster.

"I told them that he was the guy that we were trying to go after. Obviously - I mean he plays with the Tall Blacks with a lot of the local guys here. And then Tai Wesley was the one guy who had already played with Corey." he says.

Webster is looking forward to coming home.

"The Breakers is my home club, the city that I grew up in, grew up playing basketball in," he says.

Webster left the club in 2017, following some off-court issues, including a discharge without conviction for assaulting two people.

He says that the time overseas has helped him grow as a person, adding "the timing is perfect for me to come back, not only as a basketball player, but also as a man and a father".

His son has remained in Auckland.

Braswell says everyone makes mistakes and Webster is no different.

"Corey made some mistakes that he's owned up to and he's grown a lot".

Braswell had the opportunity to see Webster when he coached him in the NZ NBL competition last season with the Wellington Saints.

"I always say that he's the reason that we went undefeated." he says.

And the hope is that Webster can carry that form into the ANBL with the Breakers next season.