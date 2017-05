Corey Niwa of Te Ātiawa and Taranaki has taken out his first Shuriken title in his MMA debut.

The former West Tigers player went head-to-head against NZ BJJ Champion Sam Bush in the Shuriken Fight Series bout at Auckland's North Shore Events Centre.

In the first round, Niwa landed an explosive hit to Bush that saw him win by TKO with a time of one minute and 40 seconds claiming his first MMA title.