Cook Island Bowlers make history at Comm Games

Taiki Paniani and Aidan Zittersteijn have just put their country on the map for lawn bowls at one of the world's largest sporting tournaments.

It was a marvellous achievement not only for themselves but for the Cook Island and the Pacific, and they're only 20 and 19 years old.

They went in as the youngest competitors in their event but they've beaten out some of the world's best for bronze, including NZ bowls champion Shannon McIlroy and Blake Signal.

They kept Wales on their toes in the semi-finals, they lost 13-21 but they came back in the bronze medal match against Malta 17-11.

Paniani says, "He is always giving positive thoughts and leaving out the negative stuff and giving options and I guess every day we learn things and that’s what I love about playing with Aidan.

“To play against top players is actually a real good experience and it shows me and it shows the people back home we need to lift up our standard or our standard is pretty good and we just need to add a little bit more”.

They might be 20 years younger than their opponents, with less than half the experience, but they've given the world’s best athletes a run for their money after making semi-finals against South Africa in the men's pairs.

Paniani says. “Some people would say it's a family sport for us. Our manager for lawn bowls here is my grandfather and my grandmother is pretty good in the Pacific”.

Zittersteijn says, “My nanny was a really good outdoor bowler and I just felt I would have a go at it. I really enjoyed it so I joined up”.

These young men now hope to change the face of what's typically an old person's sport.

Paniani says, “I guess a lot of elderly people, a lot of older people play it but the sport name is 'lawn bowls' not 'old peoples lawn bowls game'”.

Their ten-strong team consists of eight junior Cook Islander bowlers, the youngest being two 16-year-old female bowlers.

“My friends gave me the determination to turn their minds around, and to get some of them to play," says Paniani, "I had a few friends play but just for fun and they got to experience what I am experiencing”.

The pair have no intentions of joining a rugby league or sevens team any time soon as they look to better their rankings for themselves and their country.