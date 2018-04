Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy prepare for their first match in the women's and mixed squash doubles alongside partner's Paul Coll and Zac Millar.

Ngāti Porou bowler Shannon McIlroy is now playing in Round 3 of the men's singles event against Kenya after thrashing Fiji and Jamaica yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Tall Ferns prepare for the Women's Qualifying final against Mozambique tonight.