Comm Games Day 6 Medal Tally

It was a dazzling night for Team NZ, with the total medal tally shooting up to 23.

Four gold medals were secured by weightlifter David Liti, swimmer Sophie Pascoe, squash player Joelle King, and shot-putter, Tom Walsh.

Two silver medals were also secured in men's squash by Paul Coll and in women's javelin throw by Holly Robinson.

Hamish Bond has just added to the medal table, winning bronze in the men's individual cycling time trial.

On the medals table, Australia is still on top with 106 medals. Coming in second is England, and India in third.

Team NZ is trailing in fourth place.