"The coach of the team should be Noeline Taurua" - Marg Foster

Former Silver Fern player Marg Foster told Kawekōrero today that Noeline Taurua should be coaching the Silver Ferns. This comes after the Ferns loss to Jamaica at the Taini Jamison tournament over the weekend where they were defeated 59-53. The team are now out of the runnings as medal contenders for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

"I think the coach of the team should obviously be Noeline Taurua, I'm a really big fan of hers, I've seen what she's capable of and also I've seen what result she gets," says Foster.

The iconic netball coach goes on to acknowledge Janine Southby and her efforts as a coach for the Silver Ferns, and questions if there would be a conversation about a new coach if it was Rugby,

"A 52% success rate of an international coach and our top female sport, I love Janine I think she's a really neat person but at the end of the day, we want to have the best possible coach available to represent New Zealand."