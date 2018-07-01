Clark Gracie black belts a first for Hawke's Bay Māori

Clark Gracie Jiu-Jitsu has welcomed Hawke's Bay's first Māori Black Belt duo to its fold.

"I'm just very humbled, I think of my family, I think of my parents just overwhelmed by the journey, the struggles, to get here it hasn't been easy," says Marlon Hodges.

"It's actually really tough to do so you've got to challenge yourself to keep going back to training and getting your butt whipped and it's just an amazing feeling to come through this journey and it just starts again from here, I'm really back to white belt really," says Kodie Hamilton.

Clark Gracie is a world-class champion fighter whose family founded Gracie JiuJistu and personally handed their belts to them.

"It's huge it's very prestigious to get your black belt it's the highest rank you can get before you're a very old man like as a grandmaster red belt but Black Belt is definitely the goal and it's huge that the first two Māoris in Hawke's Bay were able to get awarded tonight," says Gracie.

Hodges, 53, already has a black belt in Shidokan from his time at the infamous Putanga Gym, tonight makes it his second black belt achievement.

"I'm not going to finish, this is not the end, just very grateful to have good people behind us and wouldn't have made it without them," he says.

Hamilton has trained in various martial arts disciplines since he was five years old and found Jiu Jitsu at 17.

"Once again humbling to have him tie a belt around my waist that's taken 12 years to get and I didn't expect it at all and it's amazing feeling to have someone like him, I've quietly been a fan of his for a long time (laughs) so it's an absolute privilege," he says.

Their rankings a first for the bay and a first for their club, Allegiance Academy based in Hastings.