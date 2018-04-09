Clareburt relives bronze win with whānau

Māori swimmer Lewis Clareburt, all the way from Motakotako Marae in Raglan, has relived the moment he stepped up on to the podium to receive his bronze medal at a celebratory gathering with friends and family.

It's a moment he'll embrace forever, and one that will go down in the history books.

Clareburt says, "So proud, and to have my family and to have all my support crew here it makes it that much better".

He also says, "I looked across as soon as I stood up on the podium and saw my sister absolutely bawling her eyes out. It was a very special moment".

Clareburt beat a personal best record in the 400m Individual Medley, with a time of four minutes, 14.42 seconds.

His mother, Robin Clareburt says, "for him to get to this place is just unreal, it's surreal actually".

The humble teen, who was a last-minute addition to the NZ team, says perseverance is key.

"Mostly I'm consistent with training. I work hard and my drive is stuff like this you know. Getting the medal and this is the best part," says Lewis.

Robin adds, "He's just got a really lovely, calm nature and he seems to handle things pretty well".

Clareburt's success to date is impressive. He's been dubbed the next Danyon Loader, after beating his 25-year-old national age-group record last year.

"I think about myself and think how I can improve myself and don't really think anyone else but to break his record was a pretty cool feeling".

He is now hopeful he'll put on yet another fine display in the coming days and has the support of his whānau at Mōtakotako Marae.

"I'm quietly confident. I wanna do some good times and put on a good show for everyone".