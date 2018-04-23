Chiefs bye week chance for AB coach to review Tahuriorangi

Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi called in for All Blacks 'foundation' day camp in Wellington.

North Island-based All Blacks from the Chiefs, Blues and Hurricanes are attending the day-long session to fast-track preparations for June's three-test series against France. The All Blacks confirmed early this morning that Tahuriorangi would be among those attending the gathering.

All Blacks Coach Steven Hansen says, “He’s playing well and he has a lovely pass of the ball and he has a running game, we’ve felt we would like to see a little bit more of him – Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and the Chiefs have a bye so Coops - Colin Cooper was happy enough for us to bring him down and we took the opportunity to do that and he’s a nice young man.”