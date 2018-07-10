Chiefs and Hurricanes prepare for quarter final preview

The 5th -placed Chiefs host the Hurricanes who are 4th in Hamilton on Friday.

There is more than just a local derby on the line.

The Chiefs need to win by 23 points or more for them to jump ahead of the Wellington-based side on the competition ladder, thereby stealing a home quarter-final.

It is highly probable that the two sides will meet again in that match.

However, Chiefs coach Colin Cooper isn't letting that distract his side. He says first and foremost for him is securing the win, and if they happen to be in a position to secure home advantage for the following week, "they will go for it."

Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland shares a similar sentiment, saying "I'm sure both teams will have a bit of a bigger picture plan, but we want to win this game."

Cooper's goal this week is to put on a fitting farewell for his players who could be playing their final match at home this weekend, such as the Chiefs record appearance-holder, Liam Messam.

Holland says his team will be doing all they can this Friday to make sure they get to play once more at home this season.

"So we're attacking it as if it is any other day and we want to beat the Chiefs."

Both coaches are predicting a physical contest, and matching each other's physicality will be the key to winning.

Former Hurricane, and now Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriōrangi says at this stage of the competition it's "all about momentum" and if recent form is an indicator that momentum would be with the Chiefs.

The Hurricanes arrested a three game slide with their win against the Blues, while the Chiefs are looking for their third consecutive win since the competition re-started two weeks ago.