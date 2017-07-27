Charity sees Taranaki man taking on Iron Man

A Taranaki man is set to take on a big challenge, after conquering his battle with obesity. Dinnie Moeahu is raising money for the Little Fighters Trust by competing in an Iron Man competition next year.

A hospital is a familiar place he would rather forget, but in the name of charity, Moeahu has returned on a mission.

“What the Little Fighters Trust to me in its essence, is helping families whose children have terminal illnesses. I love that,” says Moeahu (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Porou).

The Opunake resident aims to raise $80,000 to purchase a room at the Ronald McDonald House, in Auckland. He has been training in the last few months for the Iron Man event in March 2018.

“I've never done anything in my life like this. It's only been 6months since I was able to run more than 100 metres without stopping.”

It was a health scare that drove the Father of two to slim down from a massive 142kgs. So far, he has lost a total of 35kgs.

“I suffered from this body infection, and it started off like a simple itchy bite. What it turned a massive body infection that lasted nine months.”

His motivation to train and to live a healthier lifestyle comes from his two sons. Moeahu has been an inspiration to friends and family and believes that more people suffering from obesity should take action now.

“One thing that I always say is that you have 100 percent control of, is the amount of effort.

“Everybody has a choice. Just make the choice, and go for it.”

The reward will be helping out families. Just like Moeahu, they who have experienced the many highs and lows of health problems.