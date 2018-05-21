Central Pulse unstoppable at ANZ Champs

The Central Pulse have strengthened their lead in netball's ANZ Premiership with an easy 61-46 win over the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in Hamilton last night.

They have now won four matches- the first time they've done so in their 11-year history- while the Magic are at the bottom of the competition's ladder and have not yet won a match this season.

The first quarter ended with a 12-10 lead to the visitors, but that was as close as the Magic got in the match, eventually going into halftime down by 10.

More of the same followed as the Pulse run away with the win and extend their lead over the Southern Steel to four points.