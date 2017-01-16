Carrington among finalists for 54th Halberg Awards

Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki's Lisa Carrington is a finalist in the Sportswoman of the Year category at the 54th Halberg Awards. She's up against Golfer Lydia Ko, Canoer Luuka Jones and Shotputter Dame Valarie Adams.

The list of finalists for New Zealand's most prestigious sporting awards night was recently announced and will take place at Vector Arena in Auckland on the 9th of February.

Joseph Parker, who recently became the first New Zealand-born heavyweight world boxing champion is also a finalist in the Sportsman of the Year category. He's joined by Rower Mahe Drysdale, and athletes Nick Willis and Tom Walsh.

Other finalists include the following:

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Anna Grimaldi (Para-Athletics)

Anna won gold in the Women's Long Jump T47 and placed fourth in the Women's 100 metre T47 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Liam Malone (Para-Athletics)

Liam won gold in the Men's 400 metre T43-T44, won gold and broke a Paralympic record in the Men's 200 metre T43-T44 and won silver in the Men's 100 metre T43 - T44 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Mary Fisher (Para-Swimming)

Mary won gold and set a new world record in the Women's 100 metre Backstroke S11 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Sophie Pascoe (Para-Swimming)

Sophie won gold in the Women's 200 metre IM SM10, in the Women's 100 metre Backstroke S10, in the Women's 100 metre Butterfly and won silver in the Women's 50 metre Freestyle S10 and the Women's 100 metre Freestyle S10 at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

Team of the Year:

Men's 49er - Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (Yachting)

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke secured the 49er gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. They also won the Sailing World Cup Hyeres, the European Championships, the 49er World Championship 2016 and at Kieler Woche.

Men's Pair - Hamish Bond & Eric Murray (Rowing)

Hamish Bond and Eric Murray won gold in the Rowing Men's Pair at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. They also won gold in the Rowing Men's Pair at the World Rowing Cup III and the World Rowing Cup II.

Team Sprint - Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell & Sam Webster (Cycling)

Eddie, Ethan and Sam won silver in the Men's Team Sprint at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. They also won the Men's Team Sprint at the 2016 Track World Championships.

Women's 470 - Jo Aleh & Polly Powrie (Yachting)

Jo and Polly won silver in the Women's Yachting Double Handed 470 Class at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year

Gordon Walker (Canoeing)

Gordon successfully coached Lisa Carrington to win a gold medal in the K1 200 and a bronze in the K1 500 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Gordon also coached Lisa to win three gold medals and a silver medal at the World Cups in 2016.

Hamish Willcox (Yachting)

Hamish coached 49er skiff pair Peter Burling and Blair Tuke throughout their gold medal performance in Rio as they ended the regatta with a remarkable 43 point winning margin at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Jeremy McColl (Athletics)

Jeremy coached Eliza McCartney to her first Olympics where she who won bronze in the Women's Pole Vault at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Steve Hansen (Rugby)

Winner of the 2016 World Rugby Coach of the Year, Steve Hansen successfully coached the All Blacks to win an unprecedented 18 test matches in a row.

SKY NEXT Emerging Talent Award

Campbell Stewart (Cycling)

Campbell has won four junior world titles over the last two years, which is the most by any NZ cyclist in history.

Dylan Schmidt (Trampoline)

In 2016 Dylan was the first ever athlete to represent NZ in the sport of trampoline at an Olympic Games. At the Games, Dylan made the Men's Trampoline finals and finished 7th. Throughout 2016, Dylan also won a bronze medal at the Pacific Rim Championships.

Finn Bilous (Snow Sports)

Finn was selected to represent New Zealand at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games this year where he won NZ's first ever Winter Youth Olympic Games medals - a silver in the Freeski Half Pipe and a bronze in the Freeski Slope Style.

Maynard Peel (Cycling BMX)

Maynard won the Junior Men's World Championship at the 2016 UCI BMX World Championships.

New Zealand's Favourite Sporting Moment

Brendon McCullum (Cricket)

World record century in 54 balls during his final test for the Black Caps (Black Caps vs. Australia, Hagley Oval, Christchurch).

Luuka Jones (Canoe Slalom)

Winning New Zealand's first ever canoe slalom medal, earning silver at the Rio Olymics (K-1 Canoe Slalom, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Mahe Drysdale (Rowing)

Securing a gold medal with his final rowing stroke at the Rio Olympics (Men’s Single Scull, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Lisa Carrington (Canoeing)

Winning her second medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, making her the first New Zealand female to win two medals at the same Olympics (Women’s K-1 500m, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Eliza McCartney (Athletics)

Winning the bronze medal with her final pole vault attempt at the Rio Olympics (4.80m, women’s pole vault, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Nikki Hamblin (Athletics)

Helping fellow competitor Abbey D’Agostino to her feet mid-race (Women’s 5000 metre heat, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Liam Malone (Para-Athletics)

Winning two golds and a silver medal at his first Paralympics (Rio Paralympics, Rio de Janeiro).

All Blacks (Rugby)

Setting the new world record for most consecutive test wins with 18 straight victories (All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, Auckland).

Shane van Gisbergen (Motorsport)

First New Zealander in 25 years to win the V8 Supercar Championship. (Sydney 500, V8 Supercar Championship, Sydney).

Joseph Parker (Boxing)

Claiming the WBO World Heavyweight Championship belt (Parker vs. Ruiz, Auckland).