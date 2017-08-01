Can the Black Ferns win back the trophy?

Tonight, the Black Ferns depart for Ireland for the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, with the big question lingering, can they win back the trophy? Moana Makapelu Lee caught up with the team this morning ahead of their departure.

This time around, the Black Ferns aren't missing any tackles.

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate says, “We need to go over there and make it to the semis really because the last time we were there, we didn't make it at all. We lost in the pools rounds.”

Portia Woodman says, “We're still getting use to the strategies and game plan, so we're feeling the nerves, but it's good nerves.”

The four-time world champions are looking to reverse the bad luck of France 2014 in the form of fresh and experienced talent, including the injection of Black Ferns Sevens.

“The new ones still have a lot to learn, but we've got a strong team as it stands and we're ready,” says Woodman.

The Black Ferns' biggest competition will be getting past defending champs England, who beat them on home turf in Rotorua last month.

Woodman says, “We're back to the drawing board. Now here we're rearing to go.”

The Black Ferns play their first game against Wales on August 10.