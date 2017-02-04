Broncos off to a winning start

The Broncos have got off to a winner start at day one of the NRL Nines at Eden Park in Auckland downing the Melbourne Storm 18 - 4 in game six of the tournament.

Broncos Jordan Kahu scored a double in the opening match against the Storm.

Anthony Milford Broncos says, “We have got some good outside backs, but Melbourne Storm are known for their defence and I think they proved that today.”

Veteran Benji Marshall made an appearance for the first time for the Broncos wearing the Kiwi-inspired jumper with Koru designs designed by players Kahu and Alex Glenn.

Storm Co-Captain Kenny Bromwich's side hit back, but the star studded Broncos that included Adam Blair were too strong.

In game seven the inaugural 2014 winners the Cowboys defeated the Roosters 27-15.

Johnathan Thurston - Cowboys Captain says, “You come here to have some fun and the main thing is to control the ball and the ruck speed and when you can do that opportunities open up for you.”

Kalyn Ponga crossed the try line to help his side to victory.

Earlier in the day the Warriors went down to Manly 15-11.

Ruben Wiki - Warriors Captain says, “In this game of Nines you have to control the ball and if you trip over too much you will suffer in defence.”

They now face last year's winners the Eels in their second match this afternoon.