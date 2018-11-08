Bromwich says Kiwis look to avoid clean sweep

Jesse Bromwich says although they have lost the series against England a win this weekend will put pride back into the Kiwis jumper as they prepare for their last match this year.

“A wins this week will boast morale around the place. We don’t want to go home with a clean sweep,” says Bromwich

The Kiwis senior player says he will give credit to his side for their efforts, but a win is a must. The Kiwis discipline let them down with a chance to equal the series one each in the second test

"We had six errors on the back end of the second half, it’s very tough in rugby league. You’re never going to win a footy game losing that much procession"

England sealed the series win with a 20-14 victory over the Kiwis in the second Test at Anfield on Sunday.

The Kiwis Front rower adds the Kiwis will be playing for Pride, a win keeps them in good spirit with the side not wanting to return home win-less

The Kiwis face England in their third and final test series at Elland Road Stadium in three days' time.

