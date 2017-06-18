British & Irish Lions punish Māori ABs in Rotorua

The British and Irish Lions dazzled the Māori All Blacks in their clash in Rotorua last night. The visiting side adding a 32-10 win to their tour.

A fiery haka from the Māori All Blacks set the tone.

However, the Lions were quick to roar back. Māori errors earning Leigh Halfpenny first points on the board clearing two penalty kicks.

11 minutes in, the Māori ABs scored the first try of the night. Nehe Milner Skudder putting in a nifty kick for Liam Messam to score and Ngāti Tūwharetoa's Damien McKenzie rounding it off with a conversion, 7-6 to the home side.

At the 16th minute Johnathan Davis made a break through only to be cut short by Tawera Kerr-Barlow. The Lions regaining their lead moments later with another penalty kick.

Eventually, a held ball would give the Māori All Blacks the lead again. But the penalties would continue to clock up against them. 12-10 to the Lions at halftime.

Things didn't get any better for the Māori side in the second half. At the 50th minute a collasped srum earnt the Lions a penalty try to catapult them 12 points ahead on the score board. Maro Itoje crashed over to score their second try 3 minutes later. Halfpenny, who kicked a clear 100%, added the extras. 29-10 to the Lions.

The Lions continued to extend their lead via penalties. 32-10 to the Lions with ten minutes to go, the Māori All Blacks were unable to squeeze any ball from their opponents.