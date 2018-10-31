Breakers set for wild match against Perth

The Breakers will face one of their toughest challenges yet as they prepare to take on the Perth Wildcats in Perth this weekend.

"We're going to the toughest place, I think in the league. Definitely top two of the toughest places to play in the league and the toughest road trip," says Breakers head coach, Kevin Braswell.

The Breakers are feeling confident coming off a convincing 114-94 win against the Adelaide 36ers last Sunday, but Braswell is well aware of the challenges his new opponents present.

Coaching staff have analysed their historic rivals, the Perth Wildcats, extensively and know that the home crowd provide an opportunity for the advantage.

Braswell adds, "I don't think any team in the league likes Perth. I just personally think it's how hard they play and I think that people don't like to see scrappy teams get after it. They foul but they get away with it and if the referee doesn't call it it's not a foul. I also think it's because 10,000 people fill the stadium every time that they play a home game."

Breakers assistant coach Judd Flavell is confident that his team has put in place the right processes in order to succeed.

"They're a physical team, they dominate teams on the rebounds, so for us it's not being punched in the face so to speak in the first play and then be surprised by it. We're going into this game knowing that's going to happen. We need to be prepared to roll our sleeves up and counter that by something as simple as putting a body on a body."

The Breakers are currently sitting at fourth place on the table and small forward Jordan Ngatai says that it is the perfect opportunity to develop the new additions to the playing roster.



"We're trying to get the Amani, Shaun and Pat- all the new guys that are new to this league- trying to get them up to speed as well as trying to get our own coverage, our own systems under our own belts...so I think the quicker everyone can just gel together the faster and the better this team is going to be," says Ngatai.

The team will have to travel seven long hours to arrive at their destination before hitting the court shortly after their flight.

The Breakers and the Wildcats tip off on Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth Australia