Breakers import DJ Newbill set for ANBL season

SkyCity NZ Breakers newest import DJ Newbill believes his new team has the potential to win a fifth ANBL season.

Newbill has only been in the country for a week but has already made an impression on teammates.

It was a chance to play under former a champion like Paul Henare that attracted the Philadelphian native to these shores.

"It's really special just to be playing for coaches who have been there and done that before, and can actually speak for their experience from playing for the Breakers," says Newbill.

He comes with a reputation for scoring big, but there are no expectations on the 6 foot 4” Guard from coaches.

"They all just tell me, man, just be yourself. Whatever it is that you do best, just stick to your strengths."

Henare says, "DJ I think just brings a lot of versatility to us. He can guard multiple positions, he can play off the ball, play with the ball in hand."

Just like his mentors, Newbill would love nothing better than to win a title. However, being at the Breakers is an opportunity to improve as a player.

"Just to grow as a player. Be a sponge, learn from the coaching staff, learn and all my teammates."

According to Henare, the players believe they are in a better position than they were this time last year.

"I think that's got to do with the freshness of some of the local guys and how well Edgar and DJ have sort of embraced their new teammates."

The Breakers turn their attention to pre-season matches in Napier, New Plymouth and Tauranga before the ANBL competition starts next month.