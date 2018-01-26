Breakers duo take on te reo Māori

NZ Breakers players Jordan Ngatai and Derone Raukawa are taking on a new challenge for 2018 - learning te reo Māori. Both are studying at AUT University, and are hoping to be able to converse with family.

It's a different environment for the two ballers, but learning te reo Māori is just as rewarding as winning a game.

Ngatai (Ngāti Toa) started learning the language while at primary school, but eventually lost it in high school, “I want to be able to talk to my family in Māori, and have people wonder and ask me questions.”

The duo signed up at AUT University studying the Introduction to Conversational Māori that the Te Ara Poutama faculty offer, as part of their Te Whanake series.

Ngatai and Raukawa both agree that the course has been beneficial, and will look to implement it in their training runs, and games.

Ngatai says, “Since I'm the kāea for the Tall Blacks leading the haka, I was like it would be awesome to learn more”

“It helps with the communication. I talk to my Nan a lot, I ask her for help now,” says Raukawa (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa).

The course is only in its second week, but already their friends and family have been impressed.

AUT University lecturer Anahera Hare says, “It's great to see people like Derone and Jordan who are pursuing te reo Māori.”

“Nan loves it that we're learning Māori because obviously, she knows te reo really well,” says Raukawa.

According to the 2013 census, 21.3% of Māori are fluent speakers. Of that population, only a handful of professional sports players who are able to converse in the language like Blues player Otere Black, netball siblings Te Huinga Reo and Te Paenga Selby-Rickit, and Black Fern winger Portia Woodman.

Ngatai’s advice, “I think for me if you want to do it, just be all-in.”

“Don't be afraid, find some new friends to learn with, and to speak to,” says Hare.

While it's baby steps, for now, the two are hopeful that their vocabulary has increased by the time Māori Language week arrives.