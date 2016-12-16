Breakers defensive effort downs Wildcats

The NZ Breakers, with an improved defence effort, have beaten the Perth Wildcats 69-57 in Auckland, last night. It was a rematch of last year's final, with the Breakers coming out on top to sit at fourth place on the competition ladder.

It was a much-needed effort from senior statesmen such as Tom Abercrombie and Kirk Penney who each top scored with 16-points.

However, it was an ordinary first stanza from the Breakers with two points separating the teams going into the first break.

Approaching halftime, the breakers did enough to lift them to a ten point lead despite a lacklustre second quarter.

It wasn't until the third quarter that the Breakers finally raised the tempo to a 44 - 23 lead with Alex Pledger and Penney combining and stepping up to the plate. Their opposition fancied their chances, clawing their way back to leave the deficit at 8 points leading into the 4th quarter.

Going into the final quarter with a 54 - 46 lead, the Wildcats made an attempt at one last surge but to no avail. The Breakers triumphing 69 - 57

They now head into a two-week break, with one more match before the new year against the Sydney Kings