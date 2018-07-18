Boys vying for spot in Māori rugby development camp

38 boys are vying for a spot in the NZ U18 Māori rugby development camp, currently in Rotorua. The squad will be announced in September, and two boys will be a step closer to fulfilling their dreams.

They've come from all over NZ for one purpose.

Te Wanahi Rowe of Te Ātihaunui ā Pāparangi says, “This is hard work but really amazing at the same time. My family and I have done a lot in order for me to be here in this team but the focus is to prepare for the game that is ahead of us.”

The boys have been put into two groups. This week they play the Chiefs U18 representative team.

Justice Hall is no stranger to the programme, he has attended the past two years and admits it has added value to his skill set.

“They have given us a lot of information, good set piece plays to run. They have been feeding us well, keeping us healthy and making sure we peak at the right time. Training has been awesome- and doing some mean kaupapa with Matua Mikaere.”

The final squad will be announced in September.