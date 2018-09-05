Boxing NZ grants Garton dispensation

Boxing New Zealand has given Commonwealth bronze medallist Troy Garton more time to prepare for a world qualification match.

Garton, who has only just fully recovered from tearing her ACL in her right leg during the Commonwealth Games, has been granted dispensation to fight the victor of the 57-60kg category next month in Christchurch for a spot in the squad.

She's back on her feet and feeling more mobile than ever before.

“Each training, if I improve just that little bit more, if I get my movements, and stuff's coming back each training– I’m happy, and that’s happening,” says Garton.

New Zealand's bronze medallist has had limited training since her ACL injury but she won't let that affect preparation.

This weekend at Auckland's ABA boxing stadium qualifications will get underway to select a women's team to represent NZ at this year's Elite Women's World Boxing Championships held in India 15th - 24th November.

Three fighters are expected to attend this weekend's qualifier in Auckland. The victor will face Garton at the national championships in October.

“I’ve proved that I have the ability. I went and gave it my all at the Comm Games with an injury. I did that with no complaints, got through that. If there’s special treatment to get four extra weeks to get myself from an injury that’s quite a major injury that usually you’re not supposed to go back till nine to twelve months post-surgery– I don’t think that’s special treatment,” she says.

The 2016 - 2017 New Zealand Golden Gloves champion will look to punch her way back to her best, and she is confident she be flying the New Zealand flag in India.

Garton has a month since the games in Gold Coast to prepare before stepping-back into the ring.

This week was the first time she started running.