Boxer Shelford aiming high at 2018 Youth Olympics

Boxer Te Mania Shelford is aiming high at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics on 1-6 October.

The New Zealand U57kg age group champion has won two silver medals at two separate international competitions earlier this year.

The 18-year-old can't wait to represent her country.

Shelford says, "It was really exciting, I never thought I'd be representing New Zealand or go overseas to a different island or country and it was new because they were more experienced."

Four years ago, grandfather Peter Shelford suggested she consider boxing. From then she joined Nabby Gym in Hamilton and hasn't looked back since.

"When I first came in I couldn't last five minutes, when I did skipping I started puffing. Then they asked me to do pads straight away. I starting doing pads, it was hard but it was good for me."

Step father Anaru De'Hah says, "She wanted to be active and she'd had enough of netball. She decided she wanted to do something different, she wanted to do her own sport. I mentioned golf, but she wasn't too keen on golf."

Club teammate Cara Wharerau says Shelford has gained enough experience to mix it with the best in the world.

"She has had an amazing preparation for this tournament. This will be her fourth international competition this year. Just like the Aussies and everyone else she's been traveling to get the experience."

Shelford's recent podium finishes have meant she goes into the Youth Olympics with confidence.

"In Samoa I came home with a silver medal, in Taiwan I made the finals but came away with a silver medal."



"She's got a lot of drive, not just in boxing but even in school this year - Year 13. She's got drive to finish everything and show everyone she can do it," says De'Hah.

