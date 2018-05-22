Boxer Brock puts mana on the line

Ngāti Porou boxer Shay Brock is putting everything on the line against Bowyn Morgan at former boxer Shane Cameron's boxing event next month in Auckland. Both fighters have put their titles on the line,

Brock is the NZPBA Super Welterweight champ and Morgan the IBO Oceania Super Welterweight champ.

Brock is looking to add another title to his collection of successes. He can't wait to mix it with the best, he respects his Māori counterpart Bowyn Morgan but it’s time to see who is New Zealand’s number one boxer.

Preparations are already underway as he looks to bring his best in the ring June 20th.

Morgan is said to be ready for the challenge, Brock will have his work cut out for him.

Morgan recently defeated Andres Rodriguez for the vacant Pro-Box Pacific super welterweight belt.