Boxer Bowyn Morgan's recent win against Stevie Ferdinandus lifts him to second in the New Zealand pound-for-pound ratings behind WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Morgan now has a fight record of 14 wins and only one loss.

He adds a third belt to his collection of titles.

Morgan now holds the BO Asia Pacific welterweight adding to his NZNBF welterweight and the IBO super welterweight belts.