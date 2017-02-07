Blind Caps haka wows at international tournament

For the first time in 16 years, the New Zealand Blind Caps cricket team have traveled out of the country to compete.

A lack of funding has made such travel a rare occurrence for the blind cricket team.

Today they are preparing to play against India in front of a 10,000 strong crowd at the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Delhi.

Their coach and former captain of the NZ Women’s Cricket team, Maia Lewis, told Te Kāea reporter Peata Melbourne that while the team are currently ranked 9th out of 10 on the board, they did the country proud performing a haka prior to their game against Australia.

See vision of the haka above.

(Footage courtesy of Aaron Dragwidge).