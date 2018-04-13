Blacksticks' nerve-wracking penalty shootout

People were on the edge of their seats during last night's semi-final match between the Women's Blacksticks team and England.

Neither team could put away a goal in all four quarters, resulting in a penalty shootout.

After two missed goals by New Zealand, it was Ngāpuhi's Samantha Harrison who scored first, giving hope to the team.

England came back and attacked, but NZ captain Stacey Michelsen secured the win for the Blacksticks, with an impressive goal.

The team will face either Australia or India in the final.