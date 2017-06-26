Blacks Ferns Sevens are back on top

The Blacks Ferns dazzled Australia this morning in the final of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. The Black Ferns stunning the defending champions, 22-7 in Clermont, France.

It was a sweet victory for the Black Ferns reclaiming their spot at No.1. They've won four times since 2012, losing for the first time last year against their Rio Olympic rivals, Australia.

It was a celebration of all sorts for Black Ferns Wing Michaela Blyde who conquered a season milestone scoring 40 tries, the most tries made by a single player for the 2017 competition.

Forward Ruby Tui opened the scoring 50 seconds in off a pick and go. But the tension quickly settled in as penalties clocked up for held balls.

Australia replied 4 minutes later off co-captain Shannon Parry. But the Kiwi’s dominated in possession. Centre Niall Williams dotting down for New Zealand’s second try before half time.

Blyde opened the scoring in the second half scoring her 40th try for the year.

Handling errors cost Australia in the end. Black Ferns Prop Shakira Baker putting the final nail in the Australian coffin with 35 seconds to go.

The team return to NZ on Wednesday morning. TheBlack Ferns now prepare their first XV team for the Women's World Cup in August.