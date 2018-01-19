BLACKCAPS' Guptill hits 100

The BLACKCAPS are looking confident in the final ODI of five games against Pakistan in Wellington with opener Martin Guptill hitting a hundred in his 154th ODI match.

It was in the 41st over where Martin Guptill claims his 13th ODI century.

His century anchored the Blackcaps against Pakistan to 271-7 in the first innings.

Earlier on in the match, Colin Munro and Guptill got the home side off to a rollicking start.

The pair put on 52 for the first wicket however it ended in the sixth over for Munro and was gone for 34.

The skipper Kane Williamson second wicket stand with Guptill added another 49 runs before he was dismissed by Aamer Hamin for 22.

Guptill was dismissed after making his hundred runs with Ross Taylor's third-wicket stand also making a half-century.

His 41st half-century in ODI matches.