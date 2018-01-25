Black Sticks lose Four Nations match, 3-2

By Rahia Timutimu
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

The Black Sticks have lost their first match of the Four Nations competition against India. The hosts held a one-all draw with the side at half-time but lost after the full-time horn, 3-2, held in Hamilton.

In the second stanza India took advantage of two swift goals in the third quarter, which in the end proved costly for New Zealand.

Despite the loss it was a huge occasion for Kiwi striker Hugo Inglis, aged 26, who played his 200th international for New Zealand.

The Black Sticks go up against Japan at 7:30pm tonight.

