Black Out at ANZ Stadium as NZ dominate Australia

The Black Ferns and the All Blacks both beat their Australian opposition last night.

Black Ferns ran out 31-11 winners and then the All Blacks defeated the Wallabies 38-13. Combined the New Zealanders out scored their counterparts 11 tries to 2.

Despite 20 point margin, and scoring 3 tries herself Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amasuli told Sky Sport after the match Black Ferns side still has room to improve. "In patches we were pretty good. I mean we'll take the win today but there's still heaps to work on," she said.

In 2016, the Black Ferns put 60 points on the Wallaroos. The Australian side have improved since then and were able to frustrate the Black Ferns attack. In particular the Wallaroos were effective at preventing the ball getting to the Black Ferns speedy backs including new winger Alena Saili. Fullback Selica Winiata says "that's something that we have to adjust to while we're playing the game," however she heaped praise on her teammates for not letting that affect them too much, "they took the big hits and we were able to recycle the ball and get points on the ball."

While the Australian side left no room for the speedsters, they couldn't quite match the power up front. 4 of the 5 tries came from rolling mauls, including Fa'amasuli's 3 tries coming off of lineout drives. Prop Aldora Itunu scored just on the half time siren. The lone try to the backs came through half back Kendra Cocksedge who opened the scoring.

In the second match of the historic double header at ANZ stadium, the Wallabies had a 6-5 lead at halftime, but were unable to keep touch in the second half. As with the womens game, the Wallabies were able to force errors of the All Blacks, but couldn't capitalise on them.

As has become commonplace, the All Blacks were able to adjust things quickly, with Aaron Smith crossing the line just before halftime. Captain Kieran Read told Sky Sports they managed to hold possession of the ball longer in the second half, and "probably just get on the edges of them that's probably where the gaps were and were able to that alright in the second half."

The All Blacks have long prided themselves on defence, and last night in Sydney was no different. Beauden Barrett and Jack Goodhue both scored tries off the back of defensive pressure that led to turnovers. "I think our defence set the tone for the whole match. I don't know if they [Australia] got across the line once or whatever it was. So it was awesome from us to really set that standard and and you know it flowed on to our attack."

Wallaby captain Michael Hooper shared similar sentiments telling Sky Sports "I don't think if we got over three phases much tonight, and when we did the Kiwis shifted the ball and moved us and scored within one or two phases."

The two victories for the New Zealanders side will give them momentum heading into the second double header next weekend at Eden Park.



