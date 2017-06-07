Black Ferns team named ahead of clash against Canada

Black Ferns. Image/ Black Ferns Facebook page

The Black Ferns team to take on Canada at Westpac Stadium this Friday in their first Test of the International Women’s Rugby Series has been named.

Moore says the team was a mix of experienced players, newer faces and players returning from injury.



Ngāi Tūhoe's Stacey Waaka is back in the starting XV after an impressive Black Ferns debut in 2015 at just 20 years of age. Experienced forwards Les Ketu and Linda Itunu are also back after missing selection due to injury in 2016, and utility back and Black Ferns Sevens player Theresa Fitzpatrick will make her debut from the bench.



Moore says selections had been based on form which had shone through during the team trial last month and preparation in the tough, wet conditions in Wellington this week.



“Overall it’s a very strong and experienced side. We’ve had some terrible weather to train in but they have continued to work hard and maintain their focus.



“Everyone is ready to play and we’re hoping for a dry track. The feeling in the camp is buoyant and there’s a level of excitement having everyone back together. Everyone is looking forward to playing and excited the series is in New Zealand.



The Black Ferns last played Canada during their 2016 end of year tour in the United Kingdom and beat them by 10 points 20-10.



“I expect the Canadians, who are ranked third in the world, to have a good crack at us up front. They had a good scrum last year and they certainly have some great athletes withstrength, power and pace," Moore said.



Kick-off for Friday’s international Test match at Westpac Stadium is at 5pm, prior to the Hurricanes v Chiefs Investec Super Rugby match.



The team is (number of caps in brackets):

1. Pip Love (1)

2. Fiao’o Faamausili - captain (44)

3. Aleisha Nelson (20)

4. Eloise Blackwell (24)

5. Charmaine Smith (8)

6. Rawinia Everitt (19)

7. Sarah Goss (2)

8. Aroha Savage (22)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (34)

10. Victoria Subritsky-Nafatali (11)

11. Renee Wickliffe (24)

12. Kelly Brazier (29)

13. Stacey Waaka (3)

14. Portia Woodman (8)

15. Selica Winiata (24)

Reserves

16. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (12)

17. Toka Natua (8)

18. Aldora Itunu (8)

19. Linda Itunu (29)

20. Lesley Ketu (3)

21. Kristina Sue (4)

22. Honey Hireme (15)

23. Theresa Fitzpatrick*



*Test debut











