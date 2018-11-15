Black Ferns to take on France

Auckland Storm's Natahlia Moors is set to make her debut for the Black Ferns in this weekend’s test match against France.

Moors will be slotted into reserve wing to bring extra power to the back line as France will bring their A game.

Head Coach, Glenn Moore, says, “This weekend we're expecting that level of intensity to ramp up a notch.

The players have recovered well since Friday and we’ve been upping the intensity all week in preparation.”

Moore said 22-year-old Moors is another player who is determined to make her mark in rugby.

"Natahlia has a fantastic work ethic and it shows. She's had a great Farah Palmer Cup and has really stood out in this environment. Her role is to come off the bench and make a difference, and we're confident she will do that. We're looking forward to seeing her get out there and make her mark."

Moore says the team are looking to finish the year on a high but is aware France won’t go down quietly.

Every time this team pulls on a black jersey they want to put out their best performance, and this Saturday will be no exception. This will be their last Test match for 2018 and we all want to finish on a high.”

"We're well aware that France will be wanting to put a stop to us finishing on top and that just spurs us on more. The team is pumped to put on another great performance," says Moore.

The team is as follows: