Black Ferns squad named for test match against France

The Black Ferns team to play France in Toulon on Saturday morning (NZT) has been announced.

Among the 23 players that will take the field is debutant flanker Marcelle Parkes from Wellington.

Moore said she is ready to make her mark on the field as she has proven that in training sessions.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in Marcelle since she’s been in the Black Ferns environment. We think this Test match is the right opportunity for her, and we’ll be expecting good things.”

Moore was pleased with the performance from Krysten Cottrell and Ruahei Demant during last weekend’s test match against USA and has place them to start at first five and second five.

“Ruahei and Krysten bring their own skillsets which combine well in their positions. Together, and working with Kendra, they will bring new aspects to our game which will be important against the French – particularly when it comes to our kicking options.”

The Black Ferns reserves will be made up of six forwards and two backs, a proven combination from last year's Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“It’s an approach we used in Ireland and it worked well for us. We’re expecting the French to be very physical up front and we’ve been training really hard to ensure we’re ready for that. Having an extra forward available will give us extra strength to combat the French pack.”

“We are expecting them to be a formidable opponent. They have size, athleticism and really good game knowledge. We will give them every respect and will do our utmost to make everyone at home proud,” says Moore.

See below for the full list of players: